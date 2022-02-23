DA Davidson Comments on GTY Technology Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GTYH)

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GTY Technology in a report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger expects that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for GTY Technology’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of GTY Technology from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GTY Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NASDAQ GTYH opened at $4.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.56. GTY Technology has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25. The company has a market capitalization of $253.67 million, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.30.

In related news, CEO Tj Parass acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GTY Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of GTY Technology by 119.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in GTY Technology by 466.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GTY Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in GTY Technology by 137.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 8,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

GTY Technology Company Profile

GTY Technology Holdings, Inc is software as a service (“SaaS“) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company operates through six operating subsidiaries: Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions; CityBase provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies; eCivis offers a grants management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance; Open Counter provides government permitting software to guide applicants through complex permitting and licensing procedures; Questica offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non-financial strategic objectives; Sherpa provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services.

