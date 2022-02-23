DA Davidson Cuts Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) Price Target to $7.50

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) had its price objective cut by analysts at DA Davidson from $8.50 to $7.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.62% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWS opened at $6.78 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.30. The stock has a market cap of $68.34 million, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.89. Crown Crafts has a 52-week low of $6.49 and a 52-week high of $8.40.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Crown Crafts had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 9.25%.

In other news, CEO E Randall Chestnut sold 4,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $28,909.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,945 shares of company stock valued at $168,032. Company insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Crown Crafts by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Crown Crafts during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown Crafts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Crafts in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Crown Crafts by 194.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 19,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Crafts

Crown Crafts, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and distribution of infant, toddler, and juvenile products. It also offers infant and toddler bedding, blankets and swaddle blankets, nursery and toddler accessories, room decor, reusable and disposable bibs, and burp cloths, Hooded Bath towels and wash clothes, development toys and feeding and care goods.

