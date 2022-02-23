DAD (DAD) Trading Down 13.5% Over Last Week

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. In the last week, DAD has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. DAD has a total market capitalization of $58.39 million and approximately $2.86 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAD coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000355 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DAD alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003890 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00035966 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00109634 BTC.

DAD Coin Profile

DAD (CRYPTO:DAD) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,833,228 coins. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD’s official website is dad.one

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

DAD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.