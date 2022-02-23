Daily Journal Corp Buys 300,000 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Daily Journal Corp boosted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 99.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 602,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up about 27.7% of Daily Journal Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Daily Journal Corp’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $71,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 150.0% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.49. 693,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,540,393. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $108.70 and a 1 year high of $254.90. The company has a market cap of $302.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.36.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $252.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. CLSA reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.66.

Alibaba Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.