Dana (NYSE:DAN) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.05-2.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.6-10.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.76 billion.Dana also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.050-$2.550 EPS.

Dana stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.05. 42,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 942,055. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.34. Dana has a one year low of $19.96 and a one year high of $28.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Dana’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

DAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dana from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Dana from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Dana from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Dana from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dana currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.14.

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

