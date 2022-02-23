Dana Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:DAN)

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,168 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 785% compared to the typical volume of 245 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dana by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,348,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $76,420,000 after purchasing an additional 270,195 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Dana by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,295,852 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $75,211,000 after acquiring an additional 62,244 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Dana by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,561,654 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,457,000 after acquiring an additional 107,540 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dana by 0.9% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,046,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,271,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Dana by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 872,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

DAN traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.10. 38,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 942,055. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Dana has a one year low of $19.96 and a one year high of $28.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

Several research analysts have commented on DAN shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dana from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Dana from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dana has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

