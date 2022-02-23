Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Danaher has raised its dividend payment by 31.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Danaher has a payout ratio of 7.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Danaher to earn $10.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.7%.

Shares of DHR stock traded down $3.79 on Wednesday, reaching $262.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,806,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,316,782. The stock has a market cap of $187.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76. Danaher has a 1 year low of $211.22 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.05.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total value of $1,119,583.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 37,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $12,266,751.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,684 shares of company stock worth $25,657,572. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 385.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DHR. Barclays lowered their price objective on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.40.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

