Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Position Raised by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,625 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $11,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.40.

Danaher stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $267.51. The company had a trading volume of 25,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,331,358. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $211.22 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $294.75 and a 200-day moving average of $307.05. The firm has a market cap of $191.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.15. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 9.74%.

In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total value of $842,719.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,684 shares of company stock valued at $25,657,572. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

