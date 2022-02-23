Daniel C. Bartok Buys 1,000 Shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Stock

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) CEO Daniel C. Bartok purchased 1,000 shares of Forestar Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $18,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of FOR traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $17.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.74 million, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.21. Forestar Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $26.55.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. Forestar Group had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Forestar Group by 27.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,617 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Forestar Group by 120.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,819 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Forestar Group by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Forestar Group by 101,160.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,063 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Forestar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 32.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FOR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Forestar Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Forestar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Forestar Group Inc engages in the provision of real estate business. It acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities, and its revenues generally come from sales of residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

