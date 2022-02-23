Daniel C. Bartok Buys 1,000 Shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Stock

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) CEO Daniel C. Bartok purchased 1,000 shares of Forestar Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $18,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of FOR traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $17.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.74 million, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.21. Forestar Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $26.55.
Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. Forestar Group had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently commented on FOR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Forestar Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Forestar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.
About Forestar Group (Get Rating)
Forestar Group Inc engages in the provision of real estate business. It acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities, and its revenues generally come from sales of residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.
