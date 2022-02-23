Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €51.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Danone (EPA:BN) has been assigned a €51.00 ($57.95) price target by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($85.23) price objective on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($61.36) price target on shares of Danone in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.50 ($58.52) price objective on Danone in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($79.55) price objective on shares of Danone in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($68.18) price target on shares of Danone in a report on Friday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €59.58 ($67.70).

Danone stock opened at €54.58 ($62.02) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €55.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of €57.58. Danone has a twelve month low of €61.87 ($70.31) and a twelve month high of €72.13 ($81.97).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

