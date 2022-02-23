Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €51.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Danone (EPA:BN) has been assigned a €51.00 ($57.95) price objective by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 6.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($85.23) target price on shares of Danone in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €54.00 ($61.36) target price on Danone in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($79.55) price target on Danone in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays set a €76.00 ($86.36) price target on Danone in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($65.91) target price on Danone in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €59.58 ($67.70).

Get Danone alerts:

EPA:BN opened at €54.58 ($62.02) on Wednesday. Danone has a fifty-two week low of €61.87 ($70.31) and a fifty-two week high of €72.13 ($81.97). The company has a fifty day moving average of €55.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of €57.58.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.