Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €51.50 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Danone (EPA:BN) has been assigned a €51.50 ($58.52) target price by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.64% from the company’s previous close.

BN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($68.18) price target on shares of Danone in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €54.00 ($61.36) price objective on Danone in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($65.91) price objective on shares of Danone in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($85.23) price target on Danone in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €45.00 ($51.14) price objective on Danone in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €59.58 ($67.70).

Get Danone alerts:

EPA BN opened at €54.58 ($62.02) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €55.50 and its 200 day moving average is €57.58. Danone has a 1 year low of €61.87 ($70.31) and a 1 year high of €72.13 ($81.97).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.