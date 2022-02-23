Danone (EPA:BN) PT Set at €65.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Danone (EPA:BN) has been assigned a €65.00 ($73.86) target price by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($68.18) price target on Danone in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €51.00 ($57.95) target price on shares of Danone in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($51.14) price target on shares of Danone in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($61.36) price target on shares of Danone in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($85.23) price objective on shares of Danone in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €59.58 ($67.70).

EPA:BN opened at €54.58 ($62.02) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €55.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is €57.58. Danone has a fifty-two week low of €61.87 ($70.31) and a fifty-two week high of €72.13 ($81.97).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

