DAO Maker Price Tops $2.07 on Major Exchanges (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One DAO Maker coin can now be purchased for about $2.07 or 0.00005554 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DAO Maker has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $144.59 million and approximately $2.89 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00042747 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,564.64 or 0.06889046 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,274.59 or 1.00125703 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00046208 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00049351 BTC.

DAO Maker Coin Profile

DAO Maker was first traded on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,956,232 coins and its circulating supply is 69,928,979 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

DAO Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

