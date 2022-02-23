DAOstack (GEN) Price Tops $0.0259 on Major Exchanges

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One DAOstack coin can currently be purchased for $0.0259 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, DAOstack has traded 30.1% lower against the US dollar. DAOstack has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and $125,200.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,597.58 or 1.00078097 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00069070 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003595 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00022542 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002342 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00015719 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.61 or 0.00337009 BTC.

DAOstack Coin Profile

DAOstack (CRYPTO:GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

