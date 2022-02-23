Dash (DASH) Price Down 24% This Week

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Dash has a total market capitalization of $935.59 million and approximately $162.07 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dash has traded down 24% against the US dollar. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for about $88.33 or 0.00237267 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00013931 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004133 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000836 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00021722 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000159 BTC.

About Dash

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,592,108 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

