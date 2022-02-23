David Ian Mckay Sells 4,077 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Stock

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.68, for a total value of C$577,611.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$832,061.39.

David Ian Mckay also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

On Monday, January 24th, David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.40, for a total value of C$576,483.32.

Shares of TSE:RY traded down C$0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$141.60. 694,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,518,421. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$108.15 and a 12 month high of C$149.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$141.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$133.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$201.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.87.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported C$2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.81 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$12.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.66 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.9499989 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Veritas Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$141.00 to C$157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$146.93.

About Royal Bank of Canada (Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.