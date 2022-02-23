David M. Mott Purchases 65,817 Shares of IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) Stock

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) Director David M. Mott purchased 65,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $102,674.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

IMARA stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.45. The stock had a trading volume of 376,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,182. The stock has a market cap of $38.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 3.04. IMARA Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $13.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMRA. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of IMARA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMARA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of IMARA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of IMARA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in IMARA by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,122 shares during the period. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of IMARA from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of IMARA in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMARA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

IMARA Company Profile

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

