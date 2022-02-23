Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.60

Shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.60 and last traded at $10.96, with a volume of 1522500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DVDCF shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €12.00 ($13.64) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €12.80 ($14.55) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.53.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.97.

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

