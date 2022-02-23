Davis Select Financial ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNL) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Davis Select Financial ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNL – Get Rating) traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.10 and last traded at $31.16. 4,660 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 60,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.76.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.44.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select Financial ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select Financial ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.