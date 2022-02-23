Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DUSA) Trading Down 1.7%

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DUSA – Get Rating) was down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.78 and last traded at $32.84. Approximately 22,549 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 38,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.40.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.58 and its 200-day moving average is $34.77.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.