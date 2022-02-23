Decentral Games (DG) Price Tops $0.36 on Major Exchanges

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Decentral Games has a market capitalization of $144.25 million and $3.35 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Decentral Games has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Decentral Games coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000951 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00043375 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,626.00 or 0.06971138 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,643.45 or 0.99930774 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00047071 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003257 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00049794 BTC.

About Decentral Games

Decentral Games’ genesis date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 405,754,253 coins and its circulating supply is 402,731,005 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling Decentral Games

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentral Games should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentral Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

