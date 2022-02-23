Deeper Network (DPR) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.48 Million

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. During the last week, Deeper Network has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. One Deeper Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0966 or 0.00000259 BTC on exchanges. Deeper Network has a market cap of $120.59 million and $2.48 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Deeper Network Coin Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,248,593,687 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Deeper Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deeper Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deeper Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

