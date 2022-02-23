DeFi Yield Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $3.84 Million (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 23rd. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000509 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.84 million and approximately $652,089.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00043927 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,678.64 or 0.06970551 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,467.49 or 1.00103005 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00046670 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003233 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00049446 BTC.

About DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,611,497 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance . The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Yield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

