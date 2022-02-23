Defiance Next Gen Big Data ETF (NYSEARCA:BIGY) Trading Down 2.1%

Defiance Next Gen Big Data ETF (NYSEARCA:BIGY) was down 2.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.56 and last traded at $17.66. Approximately 4,790 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 6,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.03.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.02 and a 200-day moving average of $24.96.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Next Gen Big Data ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Next Gen Big Data ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.