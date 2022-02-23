Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.220-$0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $218 million-$222 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $207.90 million.Definitive Healthcare also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.020-$0.040 EPS.

Definitive Healthcare stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,162,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,218. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Definitive Healthcare has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $50.30.

DH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $47.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Definitive Healthcare from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $45.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

