Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.020-$0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $47 million-$49 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $46.63 million.Definitive Healthcare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.220-$0.260 EPS.

DH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $47.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $45.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Definitive Healthcare from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.30.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DH traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.65. 1,162,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,218. Definitive Healthcare has a twelve month low of $18.15 and a twelve month high of $50.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DH. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,256,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,672,000 after acquiring an additional 756,587 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 265.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,101,000 after acquiring an additional 241,849 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $4,153,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $3,622,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 1,110.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 51,311 shares during the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Definitive Healthcare (Get Rating)

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.