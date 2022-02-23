DeGate Tops 24 Hour Volume of $447,473.00 (DG)

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 23rd. DeGate has a market cap of $17.02 million and $447,473.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeGate coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000537 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DeGate has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00044251 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,697.59 or 0.06996399 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,703.72 or 1.00380822 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00046887 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003224 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00049451 BTC.

DeGate Coin Profile

DeGate’s genesis date was November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,229,193 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

DeGate Coin Trading

