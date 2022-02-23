Degenerator Achieves Market Capitalization of $913,535.72 (MEME)

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. One Degenerator coin can currently be purchased for about $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Degenerator has a total market capitalization of $913,535.72 and $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Degenerator has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.10 or 0.00245638 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00013997 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004392 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000909 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00021391 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Degenerator

Degenerator is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Degenerator’s official website is degenerator.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Degenerator Coin Trading

