Delphi Energy Corp. (DEE.TO) (TSE:DEE) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Delphi Energy Corp. (DEE.TO) (TSE:DEE) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.40. Delphi Energy Corp. (DEE.TO) shares last traded at C$0.35, with a volume of 29,072 shares.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.35. The firm has a market cap of C$8.41 million and a P/E ratio of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.95, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.01.
About Delphi Energy Corp. (DEE.TO) (TSE:DEE)
