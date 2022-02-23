Delphy Price Tops $0.0105 on Major Exchanges (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Delphy has a market capitalization of $652,021.04 and approximately $12,183.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Delphy coin can currently be bought for $0.0105 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Delphy has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Delphy Profile

DPY is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Delphy’s official website is delphy.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

Buying and Selling Delphy

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

