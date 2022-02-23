DeltaChain Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,704.00 (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 23rd. DeltaChain has a total market capitalization of $272,093.75 and approximately $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeltaChain coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DeltaChain

DeltaChain (CRYPTO:DELTA) is a coin. Its launch date was March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

