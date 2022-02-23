Denbury (NYSE:DEN) versus Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ) Financial Survey

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) and Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Denbury has a beta of 3.42, indicating that its share price is 242% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chesapeake Energy has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Denbury and Chesapeake Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denbury $750.71 million 4.50 -$1.48 billion ($2.46) -27.38 Chesapeake Energy $8.49 billion 0.00 -$308.00 million ($54.00) -0.06

Chesapeake Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Denbury. Denbury is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chesapeake Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.7% of Denbury shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Chesapeake Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Denbury shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Chesapeake Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Denbury and Chesapeake Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denbury -10.80% 12.51% 7.23% Chesapeake Energy -162.46% N/A -3.45%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Denbury and Chesapeake Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Denbury 0 1 8 0 2.89 Chesapeake Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Denbury currently has a consensus price target of $98.97, suggesting a potential upside of 46.93%. Given Denbury’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Denbury is more favorable than Chesapeake Energy.

Summary

Denbury beats Chesapeake Energy on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Denbury Company Profile (Get Rating)

Denbury Inc., an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region. As of December 31, 2020, it had 143 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves. The company was formerly known as Denbury Resources Inc. and changed its name to Denbury Inc. in September 2020. Denbury Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corp. is an independent exploration and production company, which engages in acquisition, exploration and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. It focuses on projects located in Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wyoming. The company was founded by Aubrey K. McClendon and Tom L. Ward on May 18, 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

