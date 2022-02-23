Denis Ricard Sells 10,000 Shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Stock

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 10,000 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.08, for a total value of C$800,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,523,520.

IAG traded down C$1.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$78.75. 80,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,118. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of C$63.17 and a 1 year high of C$85.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$77.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$74.05. The firm has a market cap of C$8.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.30, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Get iA Financial alerts:

IAG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on iA Financial from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Cormark boosted their price objective on iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on iA Financial from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on iA Financial to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$87.85.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.