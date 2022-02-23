Deri Protocol (DERI) 24 Hour Volume Tops $345,997.00

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 23rd. In the last week, Deri Protocol has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. Deri Protocol has a market capitalization of $15.74 million and $345,997.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deri Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000311 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00041972 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,353.08 or 0.06777696 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,793.32 or 1.00217160 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00043791 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003270 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00049381 BTC.

About Deri Protocol

Deri Protocol’s genesis date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 462,232,436 coins and its circulating supply is 145,986,762 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

