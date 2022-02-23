DerivaDAO Hits Market Capitalization of $59.29 Million (DDX)

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. DerivaDAO has a market cap of $59.29 million and $339,024.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.27 or 0.00005808 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DerivaDAO has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00044466 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,734.30 or 0.06989083 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,051.02 or 0.99817563 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00047357 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00049807 BTC.

About DerivaDAO

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official . The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DerivaDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DerivaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

