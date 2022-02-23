Dero (DERO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $123.76 Million

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar. Dero has a total market capitalization of $123.76 million and approximately $579,001.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.04 or 0.00028960 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,132.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,669.22 or 0.06999906 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $109.12 or 0.00286159 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00015983 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $297.76 or 0.00780855 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00072292 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00008175 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $152.81 or 0.00400729 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.39 or 0.00221319 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,206,863 coins. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dero’s official website is dero.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.