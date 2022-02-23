Desert Mountain Energy (OTCMKTS:DMEHF) Trading Down 7%

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF) was down 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 1.77 and last traded at 1.83. Approximately 44,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 56,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.97.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 2.17.

About Desert Mountain Energy (OTCMKTS:DMEHF)

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. operates as a resource company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of Helium and Oil & Gas properties. It holds interest in the projects HeliopolisHolbrook Basin Helium and Kight Gilcrease Sand Unit Oil And Gas. The company was founded on April 30, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

