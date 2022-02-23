Desjardins Weighs in on Choice Properties REIT’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:CHP)

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP) – Desjardins issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Choice Properties REIT in a report issued on Monday, February 21st. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis anticipates that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Choice Properties REIT’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Choice Properties REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$11.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.26.

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.47). The company had revenue of C$325.76 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th.

Choice Properties REIT Company Profile

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. The Trust is the owner, manager and developer of retail and other commercial properties across Canada. Its portfolio comprises over 530 properties with a total gross leasable area (GLA) of approximately 44 million square feet.

