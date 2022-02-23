Destiny Media Technologies (CVE:DSY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.63

Shares of Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (CVE:DSY) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.63 and traded as high as C$2.00. Destiny Media Technologies shares last traded at C$2.00, with a volume of 4,300 shares.

The stock has a market cap of C$20.30 million and a PE ratio of 54.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.63.

Destiny Media Technologies (CVE:DSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.43 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Destiny Media Technologies Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Destiny Media Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Destiny Software Productions Inc, develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the internet. It offers Play MPE, a two-sided B2B marketplace that enables music labels and artists to create and distribute promotional content and musical assets, as well as music broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast, and review the music.

