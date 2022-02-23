Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Price Target to GBX 3,130

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2022

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,260 ($44.34) to GBX 3,130 ($42.57) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on CCHGY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 3,100 ($42.16) to GBX 2,900 ($39.44) in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola HBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,526.54.

Coca-Cola HBC stock traded down $3.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.68. 14,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,819. Coca-Cola HBC has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $39.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

About Coca-Cola HBC (Get Rating)

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY)

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.