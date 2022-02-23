Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Price Target to GBX 3,130

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,260 ($44.34) to GBX 3,130 ($42.57) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on CCHGY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 3,100 ($42.16) to GBX 2,900 ($39.44) in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola HBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,526.54.

Coca-Cola HBC stock traded down $3.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.68. 14,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,819. Coca-Cola HBC has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $39.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

