Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Price Target to €52.00

Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €51.50 ($58.52) to €52.00 ($59.09) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Edenred from €56.00 ($63.64) to €58.00 ($65.91) in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Edenred has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.66.

Shares of EDNMY traded up $2.00 on Wednesday, reaching $23.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,287. Edenred has a 12-month low of $20.40 and a 12-month high of $30.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.17.

Edenred SE engages in the provision of digital payment solutions for the working world. Its solutions include employee benefits, complementary, and fleet and mobility. The company was founded on December 14, 2006 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

