Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Price Target to $257.00

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $256.00 to $257.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 41.63% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CASY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.09.
Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $181.46 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $189.77 and a 200-day moving average of $193.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.99. Casey’s General Stores has a twelve month low of $180.39 and a twelve month high of $229.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.84.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DIAM Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. DIAM Co. Ltd. now owns 33,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the period. BB&T Corp boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 12,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 98,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.
Casey’s General Stores Company Profile
Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.
