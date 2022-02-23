Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Price Target to $257.00

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $256.00 to $257.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 41.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CASY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $181.46 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $189.77 and a 200-day moving average of $193.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.99. Casey’s General Stores has a twelve month low of $180.39 and a twelve month high of $229.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.84.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.34). Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DIAM Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. DIAM Co. Ltd. now owns 33,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the period. BB&T Corp boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 12,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 98,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

