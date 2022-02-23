Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Price Target to $47.00

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.34% from the stock’s previous close.

KHC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Guggenheim downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

KHC opened at $40.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.28. Kraft Heinz has a 1 year low of $32.78 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $49.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.89%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $675,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 306,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,016,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $13,829,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

