Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL)

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 1,650 ($22.44) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 50.68% from the stock’s current price.

HL has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,850 ($25.16) to GBX 1,700 ($23.12) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,840 ($25.02) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,598.33 ($21.74).

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

HL opened at GBX 1,095 ($14.89) on Wednesday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12 month low of GBX 1,276 ($17.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,778 ($24.18). The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market cap of £5.19 billion and a PE ratio of 17.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,339.38.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.