Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Hold Rating for HSBC (LON:HSBA)

HSBC (LON:HSBA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 480 ($6.53) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential downside of 12.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HSBA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 700 ($9.52) price objective on HSBC in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on HSBC from GBX 615 ($8.36) to GBX 725 ($9.86) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on HSBC from GBX 460 ($6.26) to GBX 484 ($6.58) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group set a GBX 590 ($8.02) price objective on HSBC in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 538.08 ($7.32).

Get HSBC alerts:

LON HSBA opened at GBX 548 ($7.45) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 503.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 442.39. The company has a market cap of £111.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.50. HSBC has a one year low of GBX 358.45 ($4.87) and a one year high of GBX 567.20 ($7.71).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.