Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€210.00” Price Target for Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been given a €210.00 ($238.64) price target by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VOW3. Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($193.18) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($301.14) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €308.00 ($350.00) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($267.05) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €250.00 ($284.09) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €255.07 ($289.85).

ETR VOW3 opened at €188.70 ($214.43) on Wednesday. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €159.72 ($181.50) and a 52 week high of €252.20 ($286.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €183.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €188.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

