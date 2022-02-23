Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Target Price to $10.00

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AXL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.89.

Shares of AXL opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.58 million, a P/E ratio of 263.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.40. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $13.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.13.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 25.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 616.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 60.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 26.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at $101,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

