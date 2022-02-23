Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Kroger (NYSE:KR) Target Price to $43.00

Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential downside of 4.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KR. MKM Partners upped their price target on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.31.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $45.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Kroger has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $50.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.57. The company has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.45.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kroger will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Kroger news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

