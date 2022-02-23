DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.98

Shares of DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €4.98 ($5.66) and last traded at €5.07 ($5.76), with a volume of 274837 shares. The stock had previously closed at €5.14 ($5.84).
The business has a 50 day moving average of €6.25 and a 200 day moving average of €6.91. The company has a market cap of $612.17 million and a PE ratio of 29.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.47.
DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:DEZ)
See Also
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.