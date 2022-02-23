DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.98

Shares of DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €4.98 ($5.66) and last traded at €5.07 ($5.76), with a volume of 274837 shares. The stock had previously closed at €5.14 ($5.84).

The business has a 50 day moving average of €6.25 and a 200 day moving average of €6.91. The company has a market cap of $612.17 million and a PE ratio of 29.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:DEZ)

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, distribution, and servicing of diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: DEUTZ Compact Engines, DEUTZ Customized Solutions, and Other. The DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

